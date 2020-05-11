Judith [Judy] Ann Nealon

By
Star News Group Staff
-
23 views

Judith [Judy] Ann Nealon [German], 85, passed away in the early hours of Monday, May 4, 2020 with her eldest daughter Linda Marie Brennan by her side.

All who knew Judy loved and admired her. She had five children: Linda, Patricia, Donald, Sheila and Lois Marie. Yet Judy opened her loving arms throughout