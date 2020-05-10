Catholic churches may open for private worship May 13

TRENTON — Catholic churches under the direction of the Diocese of Trenton may reopen for private worship only, as of Wednesday, May 13.

Bishop David M. O’Connell stated that the Diocese of Trenton has carefully followed the “expert advice of experienced public health officials who have cautioned us not to rush into reopening churches to the faithful before their safety can be assured or, at least, uncompromised, in the face of this virulent contagion.”

“At the same time,” he said, “we realize that the current state of affairs cannot stay as it is forever without some spiritual relief.”

The Bishop created a task force of pastors to create a set of guidelines for phase one of reopening churches in compliance with all public health guideline, which include:

The exemption from Sunday/Holy Day obligation will remain in effect until further notice.

Public masses, group liturgical/devotional celebrations and sacramental celebrations [baptisms, confirmations, weddings, etc.] will remain suspended until further notice.

Pastors may determine whether or not and when they can reopen their churches safely.

Churches should have limited days/times that they are open for private prayer, at least Monday through Friday, and staggered hours for private prayer are to be coordinated by the pastor.

Live-streaming of masses may continue; however during streaming churches must be empty and reopened for private prayer after mass. If church is open on weekends, close one hour before live-streamed mass time.

Those who are identified as an at-risk group by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New Jersey Department of Health should remain at home.

There must be regular sanitization of churches after use. Areas and pews for seating must be cleaned after use.

In compliance with state guidelines, there should be no more than 10 visitors at a time, social distancing should be observed and parishioners must wear masks when they visit church.

The pastor should designate a single entrance to control the number of visitors as well as ensure that there is no gathering at the entrance, steps or parking lots.

Public restrooms must remain closed as a preventative measure.

No handouts, worship aides, pamphlets, books or paper from pews may be provided.

The diocese suggests using a volunteer cleaning crew if possible and to encourage visitors to bring their own disinfectant wipes. Trash receptacles should be provided at the entrance and exit of the church.

Parishes with more than one worship site should only open one, preferably the larger site where social distancing is easier.

During this COVID-19 crisis and until further notice, Holy Communion can only be distributed to the faithful as Viaticum for the dying in the Diocese of Trenton.

All directives must be posted in online parish bulletins, parish websites, social media and at the church entrance.

A list of directives is also posted on the diocese website, at dioceseoftrenton.org/coronavirus.

The Diocese of Trenton encompasses 99 parishes across Monmouth, Ocean, Burlington and Mercer counties, who together serve a community of 730,000 Catholics.

