Gov. Murphy asks recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy called on recovered COVID-19 patients to consider donating their plasma during his press conference on Saturday.

Plasma from patients who have recovered from the coronavirus contains antibodies that may help others as they fight the virus, Gov. Murphy said.

“Convalescent plasma has been used before as a potentially life saving treatment against quickly developing diseases and infections when proven treatments or vaccines were not yet available,” he said.

He also announced the partnership between University Hospital in Newark and the American Red Cross in creating two convalescent plasma sites in North Jersey: one at the hospital and another at the Red Cross blood donation center in Fairfield.

Regional CEO of the American Red Cross Rosie Taravella said the use of convalescent plasma is a “potentially life saving treatment for critically ill COVID-19 patients.”

Patients who have recovered and no longer have symptoms can register online, at redcrossblood.org/plasma4covid. If eligible, a Red Cross representative will contact the donor to set up an appointment.

“Plasma can be frozen for up to a year and so we encourage fully recovered COVID-19 patients to donate to help build up a sufficient supply of convalescent plasma that can easily be readily available for hospitals moving forward,” Ms. Taravella said.

Another potential relief for coronavirus patients is the antiviral drug Remdesivir.

Commissioner of Health Judy Persichilli announced that the United States Department of Health and Human Services will deliver approximately 110 cases [4,400 vials] of Remdesivir to New Jersey.

“Remdesivir is an antiviral that improves the time to recovery from 15 days to 11 days. That proves that this drug can block the virus,” Ms. Persichilli said. “The department is working with the hospitals on a distribution plan that will be equitable and consistent to where the greatest need is.”

The governor also announced a downward trend in positive COVID-19 cases, reporting slower rates of spread across the state as well as a decline in hospitalizations and ventilator use.

He noted, however, an increase in cases and deaths at long term care facilities. The New Jersey National Guard has deployed some of its members this weekend, in an effort to help mitigate the growing numbers.

“Social distancing is working, wearing a face covering is working, washing your hands with soap and water is working,” Gov. Murphy said. “The more we keep this up the better position we will be to confidently and responsibly get ourselves on the road back and we can begin to restart our economy.”

“The faster we can break the back of the public health crisis, the faster it is that we can reopen our economy and we will do that at every step, as we have, based on the data, the science and the facts,” Gov. Murphy said.

The governor reported 1,759 new positive COVID-19 cases and 166 new deaths. These counts bring the total cases in New Jersey to 137,085 with 9,116 fatalities.

Gov. Murphy announced that the New Jersey Department of Education will launch an online application on Monday for eligible school districts to receive portions of $280 million in federal education assistance.

Details regarding eligibility were not discussed, however he stated funds will be allocated to cover expenses related to districts’ COVID-19 response.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/