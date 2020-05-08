Woman sought after threats to shoppers

POINT PLEASANT — A Brick Township woman was being sought by Point Pleasant police after an incident in which she is alleged to have made terroristic threats, committed criminal trespass and attempted to drive off in the vehicle of a customer purchasing ice cream at a local store.

According to Capt. Robert Lokerson of the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department, the charges stem from an incident at 6:35 p.m. on April 26. Officers responded to the parking lot of Sundaes Ice Cream Store, 3217 Route 88, “for a report of a female who was attempting to take a vehicle occupied by an adult and a minor passenger,” he said. A news release issued by Capt. Lokerson described the incident.

The driver had “alighted from the vehicle to purchase ice cream while leaving the vehicle engine running.” A woman, later identified by police as Jaymee Tice, 37, of Brick Township, then entered the unlocked vehicle and attempted to operate it.

“The adult passenger and driver, who had returned to the vehicle, had to forcibly remove Ms. Tice from the driver’s seat while Ms. Tice was making threats to kill them and was threatening to infect them with the coronavirus,” the release states.

“Once removed from the vehicle, Ms. Tice walked over to a number of people standing in line outside the ice cream store and began to verbally threaten to infect them with the coronavirus.”

Officers Christopher Phillips and Travis Popiel located Ms. Tice a short distance away, after she left the scene on foot.

“Ms. Tice repeatedly told the officers that she had COVID-19 and refused to comply with the directions of the officers,” the release states.

She was transported to Ocean Medical Center for an evaluation and further charged by Officer Phillips with carjacking and burglary on a complaint warrant.

As of Thursday, however, Ms. Tice was wanted on an arrest warrant. Anyone with information was requested to call the Point Pleasant Police Department at 732-892-0060.

The incident was one of several announced by local law enforcement officials in connection with violations of state emergency orders in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

