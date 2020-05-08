Wall school board appoints new schools chief to start July 1

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Board of Education on Friday hired Tracy Handerhan to become the district’s new superintendent of schools on July 1.

Ms. Handerhan, the principal of Rumson-Fair Haven High School, will succeed Cheryl Dyer, whose contract expires at the end of June. Ms. Dyer has been on a medical leave of absence since February, and retired educator Henry G. Cram Jr. currently is serving as interim superintendent.

Ms. Handerhan’s three-year contract sets a salary of $191,600 the first year, with two percent raises in each of the next two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven school board members voted to approve the contract at a special board meeting held virtually at 5 p.m. Friday. Board member Russell Gartz voted against the appointment and board President Ralph Addonizio abstained because he has a family member employed in the district.

Board member Christopher San Filippo, who led the board’s search for a new superintendent, said: “I can tell you 100 percent that this was a collaborative effort and I can say emphatically that each member of this board has what is in the best interest of this district in their hearts and minds.”

“On behalf of the Wall Township Board of Education, I’m pleased to announce Dr. Tracy Handerhan as our new superintendent of schools,” Mr. San Filippo said. “We are thrilled to have her in this pivotal role, and we have the utmost confidence that she will enhance what is already a great district.”

“We are all in need of good news,” Mr. Addonizio said. “The board is excited with anticipation and confident that this appointment will be the first step in a new and successful future for this district. We can think of no better person to lead us as a district from this unique situation and into a new era.”

In a video shown during the meeting, Ms. Handerhan introduced herself and said she has been an educator for 27 years and an administrator for 23 years.

“I feel honored and very privileged to be named the next superintendent of schools for Wall Township. As a longtime resident of Monmouth County, I am certainly aware of this town’s level of commitment to education,” she said.

“Schools are living institutions and it is the people in them that is their heart and soul … I recognize that communities are unique and because of this I look forward to working with every sector of the community so I can learn about your shared values and collective priorities.”

“Wall, I believe in the power of teamwork and I believe we will do great things together,” Ms. Handerhan said, and she donned a ball cap that featured Wall’s red-and-blue letter “W.”

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_CS]