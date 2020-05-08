School closure call accepted by Ocean County superintendents

Districts consider how to adapt continued e-learning to end-of-school-year needs

BY KAYLA MARSH, PATRICK REILLY AND SANNE YOUNG

Local school district superintendents and principals endorsed Gov. Phil Murphy’s May 4 announcement that New Jersey school facilities will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year, and said it relieves uncertainty over how to proceed.

Classrooms were closed and districts transitioned to remote learning after the governor’s original pandemic closure order in mid-March.

“I have been saying all along that with school getting out on June 19, if you were going to reopen sometime in May, it didn’t make sense in my eyes that you would come back for such a short period of time,” said Point Pleasant School District Superintendent Vincent S. Smith. “If you had three or four months left in the school year, decisions might have been a little different. But I think the governor did the right thing.

“Our students, our teachers and our parents have done a great job handling this. I know it is certainly not ideal conditions, we all know that, but I think under the conditions things are going relatively well, and we’ll continue to work hard over the next six weeks here as the school [year] comes to a close,” Mr. Smith said.

William T. Smith, superintendent of Point Pleasant Beach schools, said the governor’s announcement provided “a welcome degree of certainty about how the school year will finish.”

He added: “With this decision made, districts can focus on developing the policies and procedures that will ensure a safe return to school for staff and students next school year.”

Brick Township Superintendent Thomas Farrell said the decision marked a point to pause and appreciate the way students, teachers and parents had adapted to the remote learning that will now continue through the end of the school year’s final quarter.

Praising “the resiliency and commitment” of Brick students, Mr. Farrell added: “Their ability to successfully transition academically, as well as socially and emotionally, from a bricks-and mortar setting to a virtual learning platform is the direct result of teamwork between students, staff, and parents.

“Each day our students are interacting with adults who fill many roles – parent, teacher, counselor, coach, mentor, role model and motivator. This interaction opens up students’ minds to new ideas and coping skills. These interactions have a lifelong influence on their love of learning and their ability to persevere through a time of adversity. It is said that great students, like great teachers, inspire. I am so inspired by the many amazing things our students across the district have been doing during this time,” Mr. Farrell said.

How best to conclude the academic year remotely will also become the focus at Bay Head Elementary School, principal Frank Camardo said, adding that he and Superintendent Peter Morris would be reaching out to the school community to discuss next steps.

Gov. Murphy’s May 5 order keeping New Jersey schools shuttered through June 30 applies to all public, private and parochial schools enrolling kindergarten-through-12th graders.

“As the father of a high-schooler who has been attending classes remotely for nearly two months, I understand the concerns of both parents and school leaders. But, for us to ensure that we can undertake a responsible restart and recovery, this step was necessary,” Gov. Murphy said.

“We’re working with the principle that public health creates economic health – or in this case, educational health. If the standards to reopen our workplaces are high, they are even higher when it comes to schools filled with our children,” he said.

The governor said state officials will be “leading stakeholder meetings” to determine whether summer educational programs may proceed. “They will also conduct this same rigorous work regarding the opening of our buildings for the 2020-2021 school year in September.”

Spring scholastic sports also are off, he said. The governor said state ocials leaned on guidance from the New Jersey Sports Interscholastic Association [NJSIAA] medical board, which “concluded that due to a lack of testing, viable treatments and a vaccine, that spring sports were not a viable option.”

“To every student,” Gov. Murphy said, “We want you to be safe. We want you to be healthy. We want you to continue your educational journey, wherever it takes you. To ensure all of these things, we have to take this step.”

The administration plans to tap $310 million in federal funds received through the CARES Act that will be distributed to local school districts that will have substantial discretion in their use. Allowable uses may include the purchase of online instructional technology; sanitization and cleaning supplies; mental health support; summer learning including providing online instruction; distribution of meals to eligible students; and activities to address the unique needs of student subgroups.

The New Jersey Education Association [NJEA] immediately hailed the governor’s decision. NJEA President Marie Blistan issued the following statement: “We commend Gov. Murphy for making the right decision to keep school buildings closed for the remainder of the school year. While we are saddened to know that we won’t have the opportunity to see our students in our school buildings again this year, nothing is more important than the health and safety of everyone in our public schools … We know this is an educational loss for students. The very best remote education is no substitute for the in-person instruction and peer interaction that helps our students learn and thrive. That loss is even greater for students who lack the resources to take full advantage of the online tools that are so important now. The decision to extend this closure through the remainder of the school year makes it even more imperative that districts address those inequities and do everything possible to overcome them.”

Tyler Springsteen also contributed to this report.

