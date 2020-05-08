Point Boro’s centennial celebration postponed

POINT PLEASANT — Celebrations to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the municipality’s incorporation have been postponed for a later date, borough officials confirmed this week.

On Tuesday, May 19, the Borough of Point Pleasant will turn 100 years old. In anticipation of this, Mayor Robert Sabosik, the Point Pleasant Borough Council and the Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce were hard at work planning a festive celebration at Riverfront Park for Saturday, May 16, that they had hoped would bring the community together to celebrate the legacy of the borough.

However, due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the celebration is being rescheduled for later in the year, when officials hope it will be safe for the community to come together to mark the milestone occasion.

“Due to the complexity of the coronavirus at this time, it is better to postpone, not cancel, [the celebration] to a later date where we can really showcase the town as it is coming back with a full recovery from COVID-19,” Mayor Sabosik told The Ocean Star.

“It will be a great night, and we have a lot of surprises planned for that evening. It is unfortunate, but we have to think of the health and well-being of our citizens, and it is just too close. The numbers are going down, the number of hospitalizations and the ventilator use is going down, so we don’t want to jeopardize anything with that.

“We also still haven’t gotten the OK from the governor [Phil Murphy] when he is opening up the state, so that is the reason we have postponed.”

Last August, hundreds of families and community members crowded Riverfront Park for the Centennial Kickoff Celebration that helped get residents excited about the borough’s milestone birthday, with many setting up lawn chairs on the fields to enjoy a few hours of live entertainment, food trucks, a beer garden, an evening fireworks display, as well as camaraderie among friends, neighbors and family.

“We’ll have a true celebration as we come out of this to celebrate 100 years and our victory over the COVID-19,” Mayor Sabosik said.

