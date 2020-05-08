Point Boro Porch Sing happening tonight

POINT PLEASANT — Following in the footsteps of the successful Boro Bands Together initiative that combined the talents of the Point Pleasant School District band community to fill their neighborhoods with the sound of music, this evening will see choral community members use the power of their voices to inspire others follow their dreams.

Students and staff are invited to participate in the Point Boro Porch Sing initiative Friday, May 8, from 6 to 7 p.m., where everyone will sing “A Million Dreams” from the movie musical “The Greatest Showman” from the comfort of their own front porch, stoop or driveway.

“The inspiration for this comes directly from the Point Pleasant Boro Instrumental Department and Ms. Megan Meier who initiated that event. Last week, the instrumental department celebrated music with Boro Bands Together, where the band students played their instruments from their front lawns,” said Teresa Lyncheski, Memorial Middle School band, chorus and general music educator.

“When Ms. Meier brought this idea to the Instrumental Department, I thought it was a great idea. While working on that, I thought it would be just as great for the vocal musicians as well.

Generally, singing is a community event whether it is in a choir, musical or concert. At this time, students are home, singing on their own and working on their music alone.

“This activity will bring the hearts of all the students together in one voice, and hopefully, bring happiness not only to themselves but also to their families and neighbors.”

For organizers, there are several goals with the initiative.

“We have a few goals coming from this activity. Spreading positivity at this time is one of the most important things,” said Andrew Ferrie, fifth-grade chorus director at Nellie F. Bennett Elementary School.

“Living in a time of uncertainty can bring a myriad of emotions and feelings. Even though we’re not in the classroom with our students, it’s important that we take any opportunity possible to shed some normalcy, hope and positivity into their lives.

“Music brings people together and what better way than giving our students a chance to showcase that togetherness, all while bringing some peace and joy to their family and neighbors from the comfort and safety of their front porch.”

