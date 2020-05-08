Mary E. Korch

Mary E. Korch, 92, of Wall, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Care One at Wall in Wall Township. Born in Perth Amboy, she lived in Edison and Kingwood Township, before moving to Hudson, Florida.

Mrs. Korch was an Operating Room Nurse for at Perth Amboy Medical Center in Perth Amboy for 25 years