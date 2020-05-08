Manasquan officials address backlash from beach opening

MANASQUAN — The borough’s plan to reopen the beach for Memorial Day weekend sparked criticism from several residents during Thursday night’s remote mayor and council meeting.

With the beach set to open on Friday, May 22 at 9 a.m. for season pass holders only, several residents voiced concern over a potential influx of visitors and the stress that may put on the town.

“We are going to do our best to keep the residents of Manasquan safe and our visitors safe as well, and we are going to do our best to make sure people comply with the executive orders,” Mayor Ed Donovan said. “It’s going to be a totally different summer than it’s ever been in the past, there’s really going to be a whole lot less to do around here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the town has to rely on people following the rules, but will take enforcement action when necessary.

In response to a question regarding the town’s plan if there is an increase in COVID-19 cases, the mayor said it is something that is monitored and evaluated every day with the emergency management team.

Council President Michael Mangan added that the borough is “trying to strike a delicate balance” to make sure the needs of all are met, however this summer will not be business as usual and officials will continue to monitor and respond accordingly.

“This is a moving target for everybody and there are a lot of competing interests. We all have families here, we all live here … we all know people who have passed as a result of this. This is something we’re taking very seriously,” Mr. Mangan said.

“This is something that weighs very heavily on me and I’m sure on all of the other council members in trying to do the right thing for the community and strike a good balance,” Councilman Jay Bryant said.

The mayor also noted a lack of direction at the state level despite multiple requests for guidance.

“We’re kind of doing this blind. We’ve been asking for help and guidance from the state, and we really haven’t gotten it,” he said.

RENTAL CONTRACTS

In terms of code enforcement, Mayor Donovan said code and law enforcement officials will monitor summer rentals as they normally would.

“It’s not going to be fun and games here this summer — that doesn’t mean not having a good time, but we’re going to enforce the codes that are on the books.” Mr. Bryant, who also serves as the chair of the code and zoning committee, said.

He noted that a letter with guidelines was sent out to those who are renting out a home and a letter will be sent out to renters as well.

Some residents voiced concerns about the cleaning of a home to ensure it is safe for renters, however there is no standard set of guidelines addressing that issue as of yet, Borough Administrator Tom Flarity said.

Borough Attorney Mark Kitrick advised anyone with health concerns to contact the Monmouth County Health Department.

BADGE REFUNDS

At Thursday night’s meeting the council also approved a resolution granting refunds of prepaid beach badges and parking passes [excluding Sea Watch] through June 12.

The resolution authorizes borough chief financial officer Amy Spera or beach superintendent Erik Ertle to issue refunds upon written request.

“Right now they don’t have the authority to issue refunds, it’s actually prohibited by our rules, so this allows them to do that,” Mr. Mangan said, “it does not set up specific criteria under which that will happen — it just authorizes them to do that.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.