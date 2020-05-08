Ducey joins NJ mayors seeking $500B in federal aid

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Township Mayor John Ducey added his voice along with several New Jersey mayors in support of a federal bill that would give $500 billion to state and local governments nationally as people continue to struggle economically during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill, called the State and Municipal Aid for Recovery Transition, or SMART Fund, would provide an additional $500 billion on top of the $150 billion provided by the CARES act to assist state and local governments.

So far in New Jersey, there have been 131,890 COVID-19 cases and 8,549 deaths, the second most in the nation. Non-essential businesses have been closed in the state since March 16.

The SMART Fund would allow municipalities or counties with populations of 50,000 or greater to receive additional funding to account for lost revenues during the outbreak. The threshold is currently a population of 500,000.

Brick Township has so far reportedly lost $1 million in revenue, Mayor Ducey said this week.

Mayor Ducey joined a conference call with U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, [D-NJ], who co-authored the bipartisan bill with U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy [R-LA]. Also on the call were several mayors of similarly sized New Jersey cities, including Cherry Hill Mayor Susan Shin Angulo, Galloway Mayor Jim Gorman, Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla, New Brunswick Mayor James Cahill, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh, Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and Wayne Mayor Chris Vergano.

Mayor Ducey spoke to the senator and fellow mayors about the problems Brick is currently facing.

“Prior to the pandemic, we were in the process of hiring 12 new police officers mostly due to retirements, but now, unfortunately, we are only able to hire one. Our police department has fewer officers than it’s had in many, many years,” Mayor Ducey said on the call, according to a press release from Sen. Menendez’s office. “Without seasonal and part-time employees, we will not have lifeguards [on the beach] or the people to take care of our parks and run summer camps.” And even then, the mayor spoke of possible furloughs and layoffs without federal funding help.

“It’s a scary time in Brick. But what’s being proposed is a common sense plan to get assistance to the boots on the ground and will help us continue to provide the services our residents deserve,” Mayor Ducey continued. “Both parties coming together is what’s required in these times.”

The SMART Fund would deliver funding to state and local governments in three different allocations, based upon a new formula that takes into consideration areas of the country with the greatest need, according to Sen. Menendez:

One-third to eligible entities based on population size to ensure they each receive additional federal resources to meet their growing needs (Same formula used to disburse the $150 billion state stabilization fund created in the CARES Act, but essentially doubles those available funds)

One-third to eligible entities based upon the number of COVID-19 cases relative to the U.S. population to target the urgent public health challenge

One-third to eligible entities based upon state revenue losses relative to pre-COVID-19 projections to target the urgent economic challenge.

The bill has the support of the New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association.