Darlene Motto

Darlene Motto, 57, of Point Pleasant Beach, NJ peacefully passed away April 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a five and a half year courageous battle with Stage IV Breast Cancer.

She was born, Darlene Margaret Mary Triebenbacher, in Elizabeth, NJ on December 14, 1962 and graduated from Elizabeth High School in 1981.

