Bradley Beach won’t sell daily beach badges Memorial Day Weekend

BRADLEY BEACH — The borough will not be selling daily beach badges on Memorial Day Weekend following Gov. Phil Murphy’s extension of the state’s stay at home order for another 30 days.

In an announcement posted on the borough’s website on Friday, May 8, Mayor Gary Engelstad said that “there will be no sales of daily badges for at least the first two weeks starting with Memorial Day weekend. This means that only seasonal badges will provide beach access through at least June 5th.”

Seasonal beach badges can be purchased in-person starting on Monday, May 11 until Friday, May 15 at the Cliff Avenue and Third Avenue booths between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be no further sales of in-person seasonal badges after Friday the 15th at 3 p.m. until further notice, according to the announcement.

Seasonal badges are also available for purchase online at https://www.viplypass.com/bradley-beach-badges/.Online purchases will be closed at midnight on the 15th until further notice.

Seasonal badges cost $80. Senior badges, for those who are over the age of 65, and junior badges, for those aged 13 to 15, cost $30.

“When the Governor’s emergency has been lifted and when additional beach guidance has been provided, a date to resume seasonal badges and to start daily badges will be announced,” Mayor Engelstad said.

