BELMAR- ParkMobile, a smart parking app, has partnered with the borough to provide in-app parking payments at the Belmar beachfront.

Starting Friday, May 8, paid parking at the borough’s 400 beachfront parking spaces on Ocean Avenue will be done through the app. All parking kiosks have been removed from the borough’s beachfront.

While the borough has been discussing using the online service since the beginning of the year in order to save funds on maintaining the aging parking kiosks, the coronavirus pandemic has increased the need for contactless parking payments.

“The Borough of Belmar wants to ensure the safety of visitors and residents,” Mayor Mark Walsifer said in a statement on Friday. “By partnering with ParkMobile to offer contactless parking payments, we are working to provide our community with a smart mobility option for anyone looking to spend time at the beach.”

On the parking app, one hour costs $1.45. Adding an additional hours cost $1 per hour.

ParkMobile is a free app available for both iPhone and Android devices. To pay for parking with the app, a user enters the zone number posted on nearby signs, selects the amount of time needed and touches the “Start Parking” button to begin the session. Users can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

Users can dial 877-727- 5304 to initiate a payment. The app can be used to pay for parking in over 400 cities across the United States. In New Jersey, ParkMobile is also utilized in Jersey City, Hoboken, New Brunswick, Asbury Park, Ocean City, Wildwood.

“We’re excited to bring contactless parking payments to Belmar,” says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. “We have thousands of ParkMobile users in the local area who will now be able to pay for parking on their mobile devices without the concern of spreading COVID-19.”

