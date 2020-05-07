Workshop meeting reviews permit parking ordinance

LAKE COMO — Parking problems are a common issue for Lake Como, Mayor Kevin Higgins said Tuesday night, as the borough council held a workshop meeting to discuss a proposed a permit parking ordinance in need of further revision.

The mayor said that Ordinance No. 2020-950 might have been drafted on-the-fly.

“In retrospect, the original ordinance was done in haste and that was my fault and my responsibility,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issues were aired Tuesday night as council members shared feedback they hear from borough residents, as well as their own concerns.

“I thought it was very productive. It was comprehensive,” Mr. Higgins said of the workshop. “I think our council is unique in that we really all get along. Everybody has the same agenda and the same idea which is not having an agenda. It’s about the feedback and making best decisions for our residents.”

Councilman David Gardner said, “We have to make sure we get this right, because I don’t want to see a full permit parking restriction scheme in place.”

Councilman Christopher D’Antuono said the restrictions in the ordinance were too stringent and could result in more traffic as motorists circulated for too few spaces.

“I’m not in favor of the ordinance as it currently stands based on the 24-hour permit restrictions,” he said. “When you try to [divide] up the residential areas to restrict parking like that, you will have a lot of those consequences.”

Councilman Nick DeMauro challenged the group to identify the “main goal” of the ordinance.

“Is it to help our residents find parking? Then I think that’s a great idea,” Mr. DeMauro said. “But as a council, we have to look at what the objective is that we’re trying to reach and then figure out the parking within.”

Mr. Higgins said he has heard that some residents want permit parking on their street because they “don’t want to be woken up” by late night traffic in the borough, especially between Joe’s Surf Shack and Bar Anticipation, which are both located within Lake Como. Other residents want parking permits during the day because of the beach traffic.

Littering in the borough’s public areas and streets is also a concern raised by residents, the mayor said.

“I have many people telling me that they see people just dump their trash on the curb and take off — or pull over, park, dump their trash, before going to our beaches,” he said.

Mayor. Higgins said the ordinance will be revised and read again as soon as possible. The next meeting will be May 19 via Zoom.