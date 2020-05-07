Mayor talks taxes, tennis courts and toll of outbreak on businesses

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Mayor Christopher Campion answered questions from borough residents during his weekly update on Tuesday, addressing concerns regarding tennis courts, retail businesses and property tax collection.

The potential reopening of the municipality’s tennis courts was broached by Councilman Leonard Capristo on Monday night, when he reported Spring Lake Heights is currently vetting electronic registration processes for court reservations at the borough council meeting.

“It’s potentially going to happen [and] I am in favor of it as long as we can get the proper control measures in place,” Mr. Campion said Tuesday morning. “… We want to make sure we have appropriate guidelines in place and signage up there, and ways to enforce that, so people are being responsible.”

If the courts open, play will be restricted to members of the same household and immediate family.

