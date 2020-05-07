Manasquan Beach to open for Memorial Day weekend

MANASQUAN — Manasquan Beach will open for Memorial Day weekend, the borough announced Wednesday night.

The opening of the beach comes with a two part beach opening plan “to provide a safe and healthy recreational environment and comply with the latest state and federal guidance,” the announcement states.

Beginning on Friday, May 22 at 9 a.m., the beach will be staffed and open to season pass holders only. Under the borough’s emergency declaration, the beach will also remain in park status.

In compliance with the state’s Executive Order No. 133 several rules and regulations have been established, including:

Beach passes will be initially restricted to seasonal badges and limited to online purchase only. Online badge sales will end at midnight on May 15. Beach badges will not be available for purchase — online or in person — from May 16 to June 1. The plan to distribute pre-purchased badges will be made available shortly.

Overall beach capacity will be monitored regularly, and determinations will be made if needed to reduce or restrict access to certain beaches.

Beach access will be limited to nine ramps, including: Potters, Sea Watch, Ocean, Riddle, Main, Brielle, Pompano, Whiting and Inlet. The beach walk will remain closed north-to-south and use will be limited to east-to-west crossings to access the beach at the permitted locations.

Playgrounds and pavilions will remain closed.

Parking lots will be open to seasonal parking pass holders only.

Visitors must comply with the state’s order that requires face coverings in public. Exceptions to this include when swimming, sunbathing or other settings with adequate social distancing.

The beach will remain off limits nightly between dusk and dawn.

There will be a limited availability of restroom facilities with new policies and procedures in place for regular cleaning.

Locker rentals will be suspended through Memorial Day weekend.

Beach showers and water fountains will not be available through June 1.

In June, the borough will reevaluate and make adjustments as needed, as part of phase two of the beach reopening plan.

Items that will be under future consideration, include: resuming the sale of daily badges and parking passes; showers and water fountains; locker rentals; and beach access points and beach walk restrictions.

