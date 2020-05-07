H.W. Mountz prepares for extension of remote learning

SPRING LAKE — With Governor Phil Murphy’s announcement that schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year, H.W. Mountz is preparing for an extension of virtual learning.

“Now that we know that school’s closed for the rest of the year we can start doing things and planning for things because we have a definitive date,” said Stephen LaValva, superintendent and principal of H.W. Mountz.

As the school continues to navigate a new learning environment, Mr. LaValva said they have developed guidelines for teaching and learning expectations.

The guide is broken down into four levels of dependence/independence and includes guidelines for: delivery of new content; frequency of collecting work; grading; modifications and related services; and connecting with students virtually.

In regard to grading, he noted that students in preschool through fourth grade will be graded on a pass/fail basis; students in fifth through eighth grade will receive numerical grades; and special areas [art, music, health, etc.] will be graded as outstanding, satisfactory or incomplete.

“With the advent of these guidelines, I wanted to note that this is just the next step in developing a perfect system. We know that we’re not there yet [and] we’re continually looking to improve,” Mr. LaValva said.

The school also developed guidelines for internet etiquette for students, which details how students should behave when participating in video conferencing with teachers and classmates so they get the most out of their virtual learning experience.

Both documents are available on the school website.

