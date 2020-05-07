Bradley Beach extends deadline for tax payments

BRADLEY BEACH — The borough is taking Gov. Phil Murphy up on his offer to extend the May property tax deadline, giving residents until June to pay their quarterly tax bills.

In a special borough council meeting held Tuesday afternoon, members voted unanimously to pass a resolution to move the deadline for second quarter tax payments from May 1 to June 1. Taxpayers normally have a 10-day grace period to pay their taxes without interest or a penalty being added.

“Because of some recent action that the governor took in regard to property taxes, it’s necessary that we take action as well,” Mayor Gary Engelstad said.

David G. Brown III, the borough’s business administrator, said the change is due to “COVID-19-related hardships.” Any payments made after June 1 will be considered late.

“From what our professionals have told us, for everyone’s benefit this is, of course, the right thing to do with all these people being out of work. We would be kind of selfish and silly if we didn’t do it,” Council President John Weber said before voting to approve the deadline change.

Thomas J. Coan asked if it would be possible to add sewer fees to the resolution as well. Mr. According to Borough Attorney Gregory Cannon, the borough controls the sewer utility, including charges and fees.

“We have a council meeting next Tuesday, and we will put it on the agenda for discussion,” the mayor replied.

The governor signed Executive Order 130 on April 28 to allow municipalities to extend the tax payment deadline.

