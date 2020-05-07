BOE approves $4.9 million budget for 2020-2021

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Board of Education approved their budget for the 2020-2021 school year at the board’s meeting on Wednesday, April 29 held via Zoom.

The budget for the 2020-2021 school year totals at $4,950,654, this compares to 2019-2020’s school year budget that totaled $5,073,500.

The budget for 2020-2021 will see $408,755 going towards debt services. The past year’s budget had $409,575 going towards debt services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the nearly $5 million budget, $4,189,878 will be raised by taxes, while $760,776 will be raised by anticipated revenues.

Superintendent and Principal of Avon Elementary School Christopher Albrizio said, “Every budget season brings its own challenges. The board members in the finance committee have worked carefully to review course line by line programming and resource application.”

Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.