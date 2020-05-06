SGFD food drive an ‘overwhelming’ success

SEA GIRT — In just a few hours, food and monetary donations collected during a food drive by Sea Girt Fire Company #1 last Saturday surpassed the expectations of firefighters and volunteers, including Keith Heilos, the company’s public relations officer.

“Every one of us came away so gratified that we could put this together in a short period of time and get the response we did. It was overwhelming,” Mr. Heilos said, adding that the drive was organized in just 11 days.

“We are currently at $5,750 in monies received, which will be split between four area food pantries,” Mr. Heilos said.

The four are Manasquan Presbyterian Church; Manasquan Methodist Church; St. Denis Church in Manasquan and Hope Community Church in Sea Girt.

Donations of food, which were also divided among the four food banks, filled a five-ton truck in the first hour of the drive. A second truck-load was added by day’s end. Firefighters participated in two shifts.

Mid-70s temperatures didn’t hurt the drive either.

“We were also so thankful the weather cooperated,” he added.

“All went great and the food banks were so thankful,” Mr. Heilos said. “The residents came out in force and were very generous with food or monetary donations. It was nonstop the whole time.”

Mr. Heilos said support didn’t come from just Sea Girt as surrounding communities were waiting even earlier than the start time of 10 a.m. Members of the Spring Lake First Aid Squad eagerly helped the cause Saturday, delivering food donations on top of a monetary donation themselves.

The drive continues to receive checks mailed by donors. Checks should be made out to SGFD-Food Drive and mailed to P.O. Box 244, Sea Girt, NJ 08750.

