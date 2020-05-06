Saturday night crash causes overturned vehicle on Cedar Bridge Avenue

BRICK TOWNSHIP — On Saturday night, May 2, the Brick Township Police Department’s Patrol Units and Emergency Medical Services responded to a two-vehicle crash on Cedar Bridge Avenue causing an overturned vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle impacted was treated at the scene and transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, NJ with head, neck and back injuries.

Vehicle 1 was traveling west on Cedar Bridge Avenue in the inside lane, according to police. Vehicle 2 was traveling east on Cedar Bridge Avenue in the inside lane and had just crossed through the intersection with Wedgewood Drive.

In the area of the entrance/exit of the Target Parking lot, Vehicle 1 crossed the center double yellow line and entered into the eastbound inside lane, police said. Vehicle 1 impacted Vehicle 2.

Vehicle 1 came to final rest in the inside eastbound lane of Cedar Bridge Avenue while vehicle 2 ran off the road to the right and began to rotate counterclockwise. Vehicle 2 impacted the curb and a sign post causing Vehicle 2 to overturn.

The Brick Township Police Department’s Patrol Units and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene. Brick Township Fire Companies, Station 21 and 22 also responded to extricate the rear passenger from Vehicle 2.

The Brick Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit responded to the scene to investigate the crash, police said. The department’s Identification Unit also responded to photograph and process the scene.

For approximately 2 hours during the investigation, one westbound lane on Cedar Bridge Avenue remained open to vehicular traffic, while the eastbound lanes were detoured around the crash.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has information pertaining to the crash, contact Ptl. Thergesen at 732-451-2037.