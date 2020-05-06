Panel to help NJ tackle virus at long-term-care facilities

TRENTON – The state is bringing in a team of national experts to review the state’s handling of coronavirus at long-term-care facilities, which continues to pose perhaps the biggest pandemic challenge in New Jersey and in states across the nation, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

State health officials reported 308 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, for a cumulative death toll of 8,549.

Of those fatalities, 4,261 were residents of long-term-care facilities.

“We continue to directly and aggressively confront the challenges at our long-term care facilities, as the numbers of positive cases and deaths connected to these facilities continue to grow,” the governor said. “We’re bringing on a nationally experienced team of experts to help us tackle the challenges at our long-term care facilities, and protect the residents and staff at these facilities.”

Residents of long-term-care facilities “deserve to have as many eyes on it as possible,” state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

The new panel, Gov. Murphy said, will provide immediate support to the state Department of Health; conduct a two-to-three week review to address immediate concerns related to protecting long-term care facility residents and employees as the state looks to restart its economy; and make long-term, systemic reform recommendations.

The panel will be led by Cindy Mann, a former deputy administrator at the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Carole Raphael, a former AARP board chairman.

“We have no less than an objective, not only to deal with the here and now, but we also want New Jersey to be a national model,” Gov. Murphy said.

The governor also announced that he is extending the state public health emergency declaration for another 30 days. The emergency first was declared on March 9, and was extended in April.

“To be clear, this does not mean we’re seeing anything in the data which would pause our path forward. These declarations, unless extended, expire after 30 days. We’re still in a public health emergency.

“If this extension signals one thing, it is this – we can’t give up one bit on the one thing that we know is working in this fight: social distancing. Remember, in the absence of a vaccine or even proven therapeutics for COVID-19, our only cure is social distancing,” the governor said.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday said that “multiple frank discussions” with White House officials have resulted in new guidance from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin allowing greater flexibility for states in using federal CARES Act coronavirus-relief funding.

New Jersey is to receive $2.4 billion that will go toward small businesses and keeping first responders on the front lines, he said.

“We’ve received greater flexibility in how we can use this money – which means more of it will stay here in New Jersey.

“Because of the new federal flexibility, we will be able to make the next school aid payment of $467 million, which will go out on Friday,” the governor added. “This guidance is a win for our educators, a win for 1.4 million students and their families, and a win for our property taxpayers.

“We still have a long way to go. We not only need flexibility but also billions of dollars in federal cash. We need Congress to step in in a big way. I call on Congress to pass a package of direct state relief to get us on the road to recovery,” the governor said.

The governor said while he respects that people are anxious for a return to normalcy – “retail, I hear that morning, noon and night – this is the fight of our lives.

“We’re taking the best advice we can from medical experts. Nobody is itching to open up more than yours truly, but we gotta do it right. Data determines dates. Public health creates economic health.”

