Mayors confer, beach opening plans emerge for summer season

BELMAR — As shore town mayors confer informally on how best to attempt a coordinated beach reopening by Memorial Day Weekend, Belmar Mayor Mark Walsifer on Tuesday announced some specific steps his borough plans to employ.

Consultations among the mayors, described this week by Bradley Beach Mayor Gary Engelstad and Monmouth Freeholder Director Thomas Arnone are continuing, but Mr. Walsifer said Belmar’s size and location made the planning particularly urgent as the extended May 23-25 holiday weekend nears.

“Most of the mayors on the Jersey Shore are opening for Memorial Day weekend and if we all stay together and open together we will have the social distancing that we need,” the mayor told Belmar’s borough council on Tuesday. “Our problem is if a couple of towns don’t want to open and we’re the only ones open, everybody is coming here.”

Mayor Walsifer described how Belmar will reopen the boardwalk, as well as institute new health and safety measures by Memorial Day Weekend.

The benches on the boardwalk will be removed and more ticket booths will be in place, to ensure that people keep walking, rather than gather, he said. Bicycles will be excluded from the boardwalk, along with dogs.

Police officers, assisted by a drone overhead, will monitor the Belmar beaches hourly during the summer season. If they become overcrowded, Mayor Walsifer said, “We are going to have to shut them down.”

Steps to minimize coronavirus spread will be constant, Borough Administrator Edward Kirschenbaum Sr. said.

“We have a plan we are putting in place. We are working with the other towns to make sure we are all on the same page,” Mr. Kirschenbaum said. “What affects one town affects us all.”

Beach attendants will be given face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. Lines will be delineated for gate attendants, with a 6-foot distance requirement between each person entering the beach.

More staff will also be hired to tend to restrooms on the boardwalk. A medical-grade UV light will also be used to sanitize the facilities.

“We have to treat the beach just like it is a big supermarket, and if we start to see a big problem we have to limit the people,” Mayor Walsifer said.

