Lavallette officials discuss summer easing of distancing rules

LAVALLETTE — Lavallette officials discussed how they will be moving forward as social distancing and closure restrictions may begin to be lifted in the state during their council meeting April 20.

The borough says time is on their side since their beaches don’t officially open until June 20, allowing them to see how actions will play out locally and nationally.

“I’m getting a lot of calls from business people, residents and visitors about the status of our borough here in regard to the coronavirus and most importantly what we’re expecting for the summer season,” said Mayor Walter LaCicero.

“My best advice to the businesses is that I would anticipate a normal season unless we hear otherwise,” the mayor said.

“A couple of places here in New Jersey are ready to start loosening up on the restrictions and I think as time goes by we’re going to see more and more of those restrictions lifted,” the mayor said.

He said it is important for the borough to take it day to day, and assured residents that Lavallette would not take any aggressive stance either way and wait for guidance.

“Right now all of the other beaches in our island are currently closed and I would hate to be the only beach that is open because we certainly would see an influx of visitors knowing that the beach is open and we’d have a bigger problem than we right now,” he said.

“Every day you turn on the tv and here something new, different treatment and I’m just going to remain optimistic that we’re going to have a normal season here,” Mr. LaCicero said.

The borough is planning for several scenarios in regard to their summer season at the beach: fully-open, limited access, or the doomsday scenario of no season at all, Borough Administrator Rober Brice said.

“We are planning to have to deal with any one of those scenarios, but as the mayor said, we are not there yet with our decision point on that, we’re fortunate our town doesn’t open on Memorial Day,” said Mr. Brice.

“The governor’s directions and guidelines will be more than obvious by that point and we will be able to go ahead and make our plan based upon that information,” he added.

Officials assured they were doing everything they can at the moment to prepare for all scenarios.

“I the rest of the citizens and visitors that as soon as we can open those beaches and the boardwalk without a problem, that we fully intend to do that,” said the mayor.

Season badge fee

In an effort to slow an influx of preseason beach badge sales for the time being, the borough council passed a resolution removing the 10$ increase of season badges which usually starts on day one of the beach season, June 20.

The borough will charge $50 throughout the summer for a season badge rather than the expected rate at $60.

“What we’re looking to do is because of the uncertainty, because we really don’t know at what point we will be able to have a season…” said Mr. Brice. “What this will do is allow us the latitude to not get hit with a large volume of preseason orders and possibly face to consequences of having refunds down the road.”

