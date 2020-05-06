Harold Joseph Demarest Jr.

Harold Joseph Demarest Jr., 82, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

Born in Newark, in 1937 to the late Harold J. Sr. and Mildred Hansen Demarest, he grew up in Point Pleasant, graduating from Point Pleasant Beach High School in 1956. Harold earned both his B