Murphy: CARES Act funding restrictions eased

TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday said that “multiple frank discussions” with White House officials have resulted in new guidance from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin allowing greater flexibility for states in using federal CARES Act coronavirus-relief funding.

New Jersey is to receive $2.4 billion that will go toward small businesses and keeping first responders on the front lines, he said.

“We’ve received greater flexibility in how we can use this money – which means more of it will stay here in New Jersey.

“Because of the new federal flexibility, we will be able to make the next school aid payment of $467 million, which will go out on Friday,” the governor added. “This guidance is a win for our educators, a win for 1.4 million students and their families, and a win for our property taxpayers.

“We still have a long way to go. We not only need flexibility but also billions of dollars in federal cash. We need Congress to step in in a big way. I call on Congress to pass a package of direct state relief to get us on the road to recovery,” the governor said.

New Jersey reported 2,494 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, and 344 new deaths, for a total of 8,244 deaths, a number Gov. Murphy called “unfathomable.”

“There is no magic wand other than social distancing; 385 people entered hospitals in the past 24 hours with COVID-19,” he said.

The governor said while he respects that people are anxious for a return to normalcy – “retail, I hear that morning, noon and night – this is the fight of our lives.

“We’re taking the best advice we can from medical experts. Nobody is itching to open up more than yours truly, but we gotta do it right. Data determines dates. Public health creates economic health.”

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

