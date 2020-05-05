High School sport season is canceled

The expected, but sad news came on Monday with an official announcement from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

The governor made the decision to close schools for the remainder of the school year, which translates to no Spring sports season.

The news was not unexpected, but still a blow to coaches and athletes who were holding out some hope for a limited spring season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Murphy had twice extended the deadline for possibly opening schools and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association had worked on a potential time-line for a potential abbreviated sports season.

“I know that today’s school closure announcement from Governor Murphy was not the news we were hoping for,’’ said Wall athletic director Tom Ridoux. “What is clear to me is that athletes understand making sacrifices for the greater good and that their grit and resilience will enable them to overcome such adversity.’’

The NJSIAA released a statement on Monday as well.

“Following today’s announcement by Governor Murphy, the NJSIAA has officially canceled New Jersey’s 2020 high school spring sports season. This decision was not made lightly and we are disappointed for the thousands of New Jersey student-athletes who will be unable to compete this spring. While we remained hopeful to the end, and left open every possibility, competition simply is not feasible given the circumstances.

“The last few weeks have been heartbreaking on many levels, from the tragic loss of life, to thousands battling the virus, to millions who have suffered emotional and economic loss. It’s been a harrowing time for everyone, and we know our student-athletes are extremely disappointed. That said, these unfortunate circumstances may have put an intriguing challenge in the path of our young people. As New Jersey’s own Vince Lombardi once said, “It’s not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get up.” We’re confident all our kids will get back up and stand tall.

“The NJSIAA will continue developing plans for the potential restarting of scholastic sports during the fall season. Additional information related both to the summer recess and fall will be shared at a later date.”