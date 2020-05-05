Helena ‘Helenie’ Carmer Diehl

By
Star News Group Staff
-
21 views

Helena “Helenie” Carmer Diehl, died peacefully on Monday, April 25, 2020 in Rockville, Maryland following a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Helenie is survived by a son, Sandy [Cathy] of Mantoloking, and a daughter, Penny Durham [Dave] of Gaithersburg, Maryland. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Lindsay Diehl