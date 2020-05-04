Murphy: NJ schools will remain closed for rest of current school year

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered schools throughout New Jersey to remain shuttered for the remainder of the school year. The order applies to all public, private and parochial schools enrolling kindergarten-through-12th graders, through June 30.

“As the father of a high-schooler who has been attending classes remotely for nearly two months, I understand the concerns of both parents and school leaders. But, for us to ensure that we can undertake a responsible restart and recovery, this step was necessary,” Gov. Murphy said during his Monday press briefing.

“We’re working with the principle that public health creates economic health – or in this case, educational health. If the standards to reopen our workplaces are high, they are even higher when it comes to schools filled with our children,” he said.

The governor said state officials will be “leading stakeholder meetings” to determine whether summer educational programs may proceed. “They will also conduct this same rigorous work regarding the opening of our buildings for the 2020-2021 school year in September.”

Spring scholastic sports also are off, he said. The governor said state officials leaned on guidance from the NJSIAA’s medical board, which “concluded that due to a lack of testing, viable treatments, and a vaccine, that spring sports were not a viable option.”

Classrooms have been empty since the governor’s original closure order in mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic ramped up and districts transitioned to remote learning.

“To every student,” Gov. Murphy said, “We want you to be safe. We want you to be healthy. We want you to continue your educational journey, wherever it takes you. To ensure all of these things, we have to take this step.”

The administration plans to tap $310 million in federal funds received through the CARES Act that will be distributed to local school districts that will have substantial discretion in their use. Allowable uses may include the purchase of online instructional technology; sanitization and cleaning supplies; mental health support; summer learning including providing online instruction; distribution of meals to eligible students; and activities to address the unique needs of student subgroups.

Gov. Murphy’s order follows closely behind New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement Saturday that New York’s schools would close for the rest of the school year. New Jersey is the 46th state to close schools for the remainder of the year.

The New Jersey Education Association immediately hailed the governor’s decision. NJEA President Marie Blistan issued the following statement: “While we are saddened to know that we won’t have the opportunity to see our students in our school buildings again this year, nothing is more important than the health and safety of everyone in our public schools … We know this is an educational loss for students. The very best remote education is no substitute for the in-person instruction and peer interaction that helps our students learn and thrive. That loss is even greater for students who lack the resources to take full advantage of the online tools that are so important now. The decision to extend this closure through the remainder of the school year makes it even more imperative that districts address those inequities and do everything possible to overcome them.”

The NJSIAA issued this statement: “Following today’s announcement by Governor Murphy, the NJSIAA has officially canceled New Jersey’s 2020 high school spring sports season … While we remained hopeful to the end, and left open every possibility, competition simply is not feasible given the circumstances …. It’s been a harrowing time for everyone, and we know our student-athletes are extremely disappointed. That said, these unfortunate circumstances may have put an intriguing challenge in the path of our young people. As New Jersey’s own Vince Lombardi once said, ‘It’s not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get up.’ We’re confident all our kids will get back up and stand tall.”

Wall Township Interim Superintendent of Schools Henry G. Cram said “I am glad that the governor made a final decision on the school closing. It was the right decision and will allow schools to plan out the school year with more certainty. We can now plan for the remainder of the academic year, end-of-year procedures and alternatives for ceremonies like graduation.”

Brick Township Superintendent of Schools Thomas Farrell said: “I want to focus … on thanking and commending our students for taking ownership in their own learning. These are trying times that seemed to flip our “normal” education model upside-down. So, this week I would like to celebrate the resiliency and commitment of our students. Their ability to successfully transition academically, as well as socially and emotionally, from a brick-n-mortar setting to a virtual learning platform is the direct result of teamwork between students, staff, and parents.”

