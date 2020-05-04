MaryJane Pluscauski

By
Star News Group Staff
-
15 views

MaryJane Pluscauski, 89, of Sea Girt, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

A resident of Sea Girt, she is survived by her husband Joseph Pluscauski and their four children and their spouses, Pam and Gene Scala, James and Sheila Pluscauski and Julie Mistove and Michael Pluscauski. MaryJane was also survived by five