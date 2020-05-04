Lillian M. Beattie

Lillian M. [Lafferty] Beattie, 96, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away from natural causes Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in the Valley section of West Orange, she was a graduate of Our Lady of the Valley Grammar School and West Orange High School. Lillian had