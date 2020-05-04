J. Daniel Buckley

J. Daniel Buckley, 78 of Sea Girt, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Dan was born and raised in the Bronx, the son of the late John D. and Kathleen Buckley. He was a proud graduate of Fordham University.

He worked as an electrician before joining the NYPD. He