Gloria Palihnich Farrell

Gloria Palihnich Farrell, 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, April 25, 2020. Gloria’s life was one filled with celebration, love and family.

Born in Weehawken, Gloria grew up in West Orange, where she met the love of her life, John J. [Jack] Farrell. They raised a family in Millburn