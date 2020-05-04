Donald G. Pridgen

Donald G. Pridgen, 85, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020 after fighting a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

He resided with his wife, Elizabeth, in California City, California. Don was born in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, raised in Neptune City by his mother, Jesse Julian Pridgen near her family; and attended Manasquan