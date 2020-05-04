Christopher John Lane

Christopher John Lane, of Avon-By-The-Sea, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

He was born in Jersey City on September 22, 1941, son of the late Christopher and Frances Lane. He is survived by his wife, Madeline; his son, Christopher; his daughter, Justine; his grandchildren, John, James and Magdaleine Cole; and