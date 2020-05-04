Barbara Arline Connor

By
Star News Group Staff
-
Barbara Arline Connor [Blair], 72, of Frederick, Maryland passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Barbara was born on July 2, 1947 in Manasquan, the daughter of Roger and Arline Blair. Soon after her high school graduation she married the love of her life, Richard Connor. In 1978, they relocated their family from New Jersey