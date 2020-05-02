Sea Girt plans weekend parking restrictions

SEA GIRT — Sea Girt will impose restrictions on weekend parking throughout the borough beginning May 15, to discourage an uptick in visits from non-residents as the summer season gets closer, Mayor Ken Farrell said Saturday.

“It’s a full town parking ban. It’s only for the weekends. It will continue on through Memorial Day Weekend,” the mayor said. “It may go longer, it may go shorter.”

Borough officials are taking the adjustments forced by the COVID-19 pandemic day-by-day, Mr. Farrell said, adding that he thinks some people are “going to be mad” over the new weekend parking ban.

The restricted parking schedule run will from Fridays at 6 p.m. to Mondays at 8 a.m. every weekend with the exception of Memorial Day Weekend. Parking in the borough on May 22, the start of the three-day holiday weekend, will be in effect until Tuesday, May 26 at 8 a.m.

The schedule on the borough website said the weekend restrictions will continue through Monday, June 15.

Parking in the business district of the borough during the parking-restricted weekends will limited to 15-minutes. The 500 block of Washington Blvd. and the 800 Block of The Plaza, ending at the borough post office, will be diagonal parking. There will be no on-street parking at the Library Municipal Parking Lot during those times.

