Murphy: $1.7 billion coming to NJ hospitals

TRENTON — In his state briefing Saturday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that $1.7 bilion in federal stimulus funds will be coming to 53 hospitals throughout the state starting next week.

The $1.7 billion is a portion of a $12 billion stimulus being sent to the 395 hospitals hardest hit by COVID-19.

“Getting more critical financial aid to our hospitals and health systems to support our front-line health care workers has been a constant and central part of our ongoing dialogue with our federal partners,” Gov. Murpy said. “Ensuring the health of our health care systems is critical to us getting ourselves on the road back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said the state now has 2912 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, driving the total infections in New Jersey to 123,717.

There are an additional 205 deaths in the state, bring that total to 7,742.

According to state officials, hospitalizations continue to drop. 5713 residents are currently hospitalized, with 1715 in critical care, 1230 on ventilators, 378 new hospitalizations. 512 residents have since been discharged from hospitals.

With the reopening of parks throughout the state, including Allaire State Park in Wall Township, the governor urged residents recreating, to remain diligent, continuing social distancing measures.

“If we hear minimal reports of knucklehead behavior at our parks, then we know you all have taken to heart your responsibility to help us mitigate this pandemic,” said Gov. Murphy.

“But, if we hear reports of people not taking their health – or the health of other park-goers – seriously, I will not hesitate to close them yet again,” added the governor. “If those reports are followed by spikes in the numbers of new cases & increases in the spread of #COVID19 over the next two weeks, then that action would be justified.”

He said he hopes New Jerseyans will enjoy the weekend, and if they are outside, continue to practice safe social distancing measures.

The governor also announced he has signed an executive order extending statutory guidelines for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection extending the 90 days the agency has to act on new construction permits around the state.

The governor said this move is to give the department the time they need to act responsibly.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.