Former Atlantic Club bookeeper pleads guilty to embezzlement

FREEHOLD — A Point Pleasant woman who worked a bookkeeper at The Atlantic Club in Wall, has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $75,000 from the health and fitness facility over a five year period, the Monmouth County prosecutor announced.

According to an announcement by County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni, Jennifer Ambrosino, 42, entered a guilty plea to a charge of second degree Theft by Unlawful Taking before Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

An investigation by the prosecutor’s office, Wall Township police and criminal investors from the state’s treasury department “determined that Ambrosino embezzled over $223,000 from the health club for her personal use. Ambrosino concealed the theft by altering bank statements, initiating fraudulent wire transfers, and submitting erroneous reconciliation documents.” The actions were said to have taken place between January 2012 and June 2017.



The statement said that prosecutors have recommended a sentence of five years in prison, with sentencing to be set on Aug. 28.

