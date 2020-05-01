School board adopts $46M budget

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant School District Board of Education has unanimously passed its $46 million budget for the 2020-2021 school year, which will see the owner of a home assessed at the borough average pay $97 more in school taxes this year.

During the April 27 Regular Business Meeting, board members, district leaders, faculty and parents came together via the virtual platform Zoom to discuss the budget for the school district, with several raising concerns about how the COVID-19 pandemic could impact the district and its financial situation in the future.

“Unfortunately we had to cancel our April 6 meeting where we show our traditional budget video and open the floor for public comments, which is something we started several years ago,” Superintendent Vincent S. Smith said. “This is a long process as we all know, it starts back in October, and a lot of hard work goes into it by a lot of individuals.

“I want to thank Steve Corso [business administrator] and his staff for the preparation of it and the work that goes into it. Our administrators and their staff … who put their time and effort into this to make the budget what it is. I want to really thank Sarah Ulaky [webmaster/community education specialist] for an outstanding job of putting the budget video together.

“It is more than just showing budget numbers and tax rates and state aid, I think the video really shows what the school district is about and shows where your tax dollars are going and that is really what the budget is all about.”

The $46,003,162 budget for the 2020-2021 school year highlights a number of curriculum, technological and capital initiatives to help further district success.

The budget calls for $37,440,787 to be raised through a general fund tax levy and $1,466,446 to be raised through a debt service tax levy.

The school tax rate is $0.025 per $100 of assessed valuation. For the owner of a home assessed at the borough average of $389,600, the increase on the tax bill would be $97.

Expenses are distributed as follows for the 2020-2021 budget: 73 percent for instruction; 10 percent for operations; eight percent for attendance, business, health and student support; four percent for building-level administration and office staff; three percent for transportation; and two percent for general administration.

Currently, the school district has two elementary schools, one middle school and a high school with an enrollment of about 2,800 students.

“I want to thank the board [of education] for your work and your comments that help us develop this budget. There is always good feedback and I appreciate it,” Superintendent Smith added.

“Sometimes we disagree on what goes in, but that is all part of the process, and in the long run we produce a budget that I think we’re comfortable with… I think it continues to build our programs and continues to support professional development for our staff. Once again we rank as the second-lowest spending K-12 district in Ocean and Monmouth counties … so I think it is a solid budget.”

