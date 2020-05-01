Murphy warns: Don’t ruin it for everyone this weekend

TRENTON — Don’t ruin it for everyone when parks reopen this weekend, Gov. Phil Murphy again warned on Friday, reminding residents that social distancing rules will be aggressively enforced.

“Who doesn’t want to get out and get some fresh air, including me?” the governor asked. A rare sunny, warm weekend is forecast as state parks and golf courses reopen at sunrise, Saturday, May 2.

While the numbers of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in New Jersey “keep moving in the right direction,” either plateauing or trending downward, the governor said, “This weekend will be a huge test for all of us as to whether we stay on that trajectory.

“The overwhelming majority will do the right thing. But if we see what we saw the first weekend in April, knucklehead behavior, we will close the parks. Please God, I don’t want to do that,” the governor said.

“A good weekend and good compliance will matter … if we do well together then we can most likely begin to take baby steps” on easing other restrictions and reopening the economy,” he said. “I can’t stress how big a test this weekend will be.”

At state parks, picnic areas, playgrounds, pavilions, restrooms and visitor centers will remain closed. Parking lots will be limited to 50 percent of capacity; six-foot social distancing is required except with immediate household members; organized sports and gatherings of any kind are prohibited; and park goers are urged to wear face coverings.

The governor’s order also contains many restrictions concerning golfing protocols.

At his daily news briefing Friday, the governor reported 2,651 new positive coronavirus cases in New Jersey, bringing the total to 121,190.

The number of new deaths from the day before was 311, putting the total death toll at 7,538.

Gov. Phil Murphy traveled to the White House Thursday to make a direct plea to President Donald Trump for more federal cash assistance to New Jersey, which has taken a hit of $20 billion to $30 billion due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The assistance is needed to allow New Jersey “to keep firefighters, teachers, police, EMS, on the payroll serving the communities in their hour of need,” the governor said. “We’ve got to keep them employed and the alternative is unthinkable.”

Gov. Murphy described the talk as “a good and productive conversation” and said it did result in a promise for the federal government to send to New Jersey a shipment of 550,000 new COVID-19 test kits and 750,000 swabs. The governor has made widespread testing a key component of his road map for easing lockdown restrictions in New Jersey.

“This is a tremendous boost to our getting back on the road to recovery,” he said. “It will at least double where we are now. It proves it’s possible to put people above politics.”

In addition, 358 nursing homes are to receive direct shipments of medical gear including face masks, googles, gowns and gloves from the federal government, he said.

On Thursday, state health officials reported the highest single-day increase in coronavirus deaths: 460 new deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 7,228.

While many of the 460 deaths did happen in the previous 24 hours, “A lot of this is going back to being able to correlate data into the system,” regarding previous deaths newly classified as COVID-19, said Dr. Ed Lifshitz, the medical director of the state Department of Health.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in New Jersey is 6,137, a 15 percent decline from last week.

“The hospitalizations is the lowest since April 2. The peak was April 13 and 14, when it was 8,200. We have seen a flattening since then, and a decline this week,” said Judith Persichilli, the state Department of Health director.

The state on Thursday reported 2,633 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to date to 118,652.

Gov. Murphy also reiterated his request that people remember to social distance as state parks reopen on Saturday, and he warned that the parks could be closed again if they don’t.

“We are very sympathetic to that fact that people have been cooped up for weeks on end. This upcoming weekend will be a crucial test and this is a test we must pass. Do not let a minority of knuckleheads ruin it for everyone,” he said.

County governments will regain the authority to decide whether to reopen county parks, as well, and golf courses also may reopen, but under strict rules.

There are several caveats. Social distancing will continue to be mandated, and park goers are urged to wear face coverings, the governor said, and parking lots at parks will be limited to 55 percent of their capacity. Playgrounds, restrooms and pavilions at parks will continue to be closed, and ball games and picnics will be prohibited.

But state parks will be open to passive recreation such as running, hiking, biking, kayaking and horseback riding.

“If we have a good weekend this weekend, then hopefully we will have better days ahead,” the governor said. But he warned that the order to reopen parks may be reversed if people do not observe social distancing.

The governor said he appreciated the many people who reached out to him with concerns about the park closures, and those who spoke publicly or protested the park closures.

But, he said, “We frankly did not care about the pressure. There is no amount of incoming I won’t take to save the life of one child, one mother, one father, one grandmother or grandfather.”

The decision to reopen the parks was based on coronavirus data received from health officials, said.

“We have seen a significant reduction in key metrics such as hospitalizations over the past week … and that is good news,” the governor said. The number of patients reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday was 6,289.

“If the curves we show you everyday were raging up, we would not be doing this. The positivity rate has been coming down every day for the past 10 days,” he said.

In response to a reporter’s question at the Wednesday news briefing about the decision to let people go to parks, Gov. Murphy said: “We’re saying we are prepared to trust you, but you gotta behave in a certain way. You can’t congregate. You must social distance. We will be aggressive in enforcing this. If we don’t like what we see, we will reconsider.”

“We’re putting this in the hands of everyone out there. Overwhelmingly, New Jerseyans have been extraordinary in doing what they are asked to do. If people do that, we will be able to take some of the steam out of the pressure that has been building.”

At the Wednesday news briefing, Gov. Murphy said the total number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey has risen to 116,264, with 2,481 new cases reported.

He said 329 new deaths were reported, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 6,770.

“To put that in perspective, the number 6,770 is more than the number of New Jerseyans lost in World War I, the Korean War, Vietnam, both Gulf wars, Afghanistan, Iraq, Superstorm Sandy and on 9/11, combined” he said. “To think that we lost more than all those combined, it takes your breath away.”

The governor then asked for a moment of silence.

Gov. Murphy and Superintendent of the State Police Col. Patrick Callahan announced on Tuesday an administrative order clarifying which businesses are permitted to operate and how they may operate:

Pet grooming businesses, pet day-care and boarding businesses and stores that principally sell items necessary for religious observation or worship willl be considered essential retail businesses.

Car dealerships may permit customers that have ordered or purchased a vehicle online or by phone to test drive the vehicle at the time of pick-up or prior to delivery, provided the dealership adopts social distancing policies, the individual is given access to the vehicle alone, and the dealership appropriately cleans and sanitizes the vehicle after such test drive if the customer does not purchase the vehicle.

Licensees, owners, operators, employees, or independent contractors of personal care services facilities are not permitted to provide personal care services in their own homes, the homes of others or in any facility or business setting unless the individual personal care service provider is providing the service to their household members, immediate family or other individuals with whom the personal care service provider has a close personal relationship, such as those for whom the personal care service provider is a caretaker or romantic partner. A prior business relationship alone does not qualify as a close personal relationship.

