Council OKs sale of cell-antenna lease agreements

POINT PLEASANT — Monday evening’s Point Pleasant Borough Council meeting saw the governing body authorize the sale of two lease agreements previously entered into by the borough with T-Mobile and Verizon for the cellular antennas located at the municipal water tank.

“We sold one of our cell towers for $1.5 million as a future revenue stream. Anybody else who goes on the tower, any other carrier, we get 70 percent and the new subcompany gets 30 percent. It is a great point of being able to secure these additional funds for the taxpayers for these dire times, where we are able to sell a cell tower while retaining a revenue stream of 70/30 of all future earnings from future tenants,” Mayor Robert Sabosik said.

“This will help our town budget during these trying times for the benefit of our taxpayers. We had been investigating it due to changing technologies and we wanted to maximize the return for that asset while at the same time ensuring a revenue stream in the future. We were able to retain a financial remuneration package far above expectations for the benefit of our taxpayers.”

The resolution states that the borough had previously agreed to lease a portion of the water tank, located at 1123 Burnt Tavern Road, to Verizon and T-Mobile in order to allow the companies to place cellular antennas on the water tank and use a portion of the ground for cellular antenna equipment.

The bid documentation required a minimum bid of $1.3 million to purchase the two lease agreements plus an agreement to share any new revenues from new cellular antenna companies on a 70/30 percent basis.

Two bids were received; one from AP Wireless, which officials said was rejected as it was not in accordance with the bid specifications, and the other from Wireless Propco, which was awarded the contract for the sale/assignment of the two cellular-antenna lease agreements.

According to the resolution, the contract with Wireless Propco includes a purchase price of $1.5 million, $20,000 of which has been received, and an agreement that any new revenues will be shared on a 70/30 percent division of any new lease payments.

“It is the last we have, the borough had sold one years ago, but technology is changing so we sold it now and the borough will be getting $1.5 million and any new carriers … going forward, whatever rent they get from it will be a 70/30 split in favor of the borough,” Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci Jr. said.

“With these cells towers there is 5G and the next thing comes along and what mobile carriers want to do with nodes throughout towns across the United States the FCC [Federal Communications Commission] will ultimately allow in some capacity so the cell tower infrastructure is going to start becoming less and less pivotal as time goes on, which means it’s going to be less and less valuable as time moves on so it is prudent to capitalize while the market’s hot now for the benefit of the borough.”

