Boro BANDS Together set for Friday night

POINT PLEASANT — The sound of music will fill the neighborhoods of Point Pleasant Borough Friday evening.

Point Pleasant School District band directors have come together to create a new initiative called Boro BANDS Together, where students are encouraged to play their instruments outside on their porch, driveway, or front yard on May 1, whether just for a few minutes or the whole hour of the program, which runs from 6 to 7 p.m.

“The idea for Boro BANDS Together came from something similar I saw a colleague’s district doing,” said Megan Meier, fifth-grade band director. “The band director world is so supportive and collaborative so we are always sharing ideas and then make it work for our own districts. Band directors are also known for our use of puns, so Boro BANDS Together seemed like a great title for the event.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The idea reminded me of all of the videos from Italy where people are singing together from their balconies to bring a connection and joy to each other,” added Teresa Lyncheski, Memorial Middle School band, chorus, and general music educator.

“The initial goal is to bring the band students together in one community event that we all can be proud of. The students are home working on their music on their own, but we are all performers and I’m sure we all miss that aspect: playing our instruments for others.”

On Friday, all Point Pleasant Borough band students are invited to play the music they have been working on for spring concerts and other performances on their front porch, driveway, or stoop while maintaining an appropriate social distance.

“We are asking that a family member take a picture or a video of them while playing, then email it to their band director. From there, each band director will collect the emails and send them to Miss Meier, who has generously offered to compile the pictures and videos together for a presentation to share,” added Ms. Lyncheski.

For organizers, the initiative is a great way for students and families across the school district and borough to share music, not germs, and it provides a platform for students to showcase their talents as concerts and other musical performances have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Music totally heals and is something that is part of everyone. Music can bring people together in good times, bad times, and everything in between,” Ms. Meier said. “The goal for Friday night is to share music and fill the streets with all the wonderful songs our bands are working on.

“Also, our bands have been working so hard to prepare for our concerts, so it gives our kids a chance to perform. As the fifth-grade band director, I also hope Friday night will inspire kids to join band.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.