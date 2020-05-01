Point Pleasant Beach takes cautious steps to ease restrictions

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Point Pleasant Beach officials said they will be taking common-sense steps in the coming weeks to ease some limitations that are in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 1 the borough will reopen its inlet parking lot to allow visitors to enjoy the view. The lot will be open at a 50-percent-reduced capacity. Every other spot will be cordoned off and everyone will be required to stay in their vehicles.

“The majority of people that go to the inlet, myself included, go there to sit in their cars, open up the windows, watch the boats go in and out, eat their breakfast or lunch, relax. That is the large portion of it,” said Mayor Paul Kanitra.

He said opening with designated spots and people staying in their cars is the safest measure the borough can take right now.

Officials initially closed the inlet parking lot because visitors were getting out of their cars and congregating along the inlet wall, he said.

The borough also will open its parks and borough-owned athletic fields to residents and taxpayers for non-organized activities, they said. No team practices or organized games will be allowed. Playground equipment will remain off limits to keep children safe.

“We’re opening the parks up so families can go out with their kids,” said the mayor. “We’re going to try and let common sense prevail.”

The borough is also working on a plan to reopen just Maryland Avenue beach for all Point Pleasant Beach residents and taxpayers. A decision has yet to be confirmed.

“This would be a trial run to assess the resources needed for any possible larger-scale openings later in the season,” the release states. “These local resources remain a crucial piece of the discussion, as our Class 1 and Class 2 officers are currently unable to complete their training. The timing of their availability will help guide any future steps on this front.”

The mayor said the training of these officers may not be complete until after Memorial Day due to the virus.

Certificates of occupancy will begin to be issued for new home purchases and new year-round rentals looking to establish residency only, the release states.

The release also warned its residents about the limitations still in place because of the state of emergency.

“This specifically means no vacation rentals disguised as year-round rentals will be tolerated,” the release states. “Short-term vacation rentals will be assessed separately later in the month of May.”

“We remain hopeful that Gov. Murphy will allow local retail and non-essential businesses to open in the middle of May,” the release states. “When given that option, we will ensure all parties wear masks, occupancy limits are lowered and social distancing enforced.”

