Bay Head school board adopts $3.9M budget

BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Board of Education has unanimously adopted the budget for the 2020-2021 school year, which will see the owner of a home assessed at the borough average pay $44 more in school taxes this year.

During the board’s budget hearing April 28, the first time members have met virtually via Google Hangouts, Business Administrator Patricia Christopher told the board that the general operating budget for 2020-2021 is $3,932,848.

The budget calls for $3,258,082 to be raised through a general fund tax levy. According to Ms. Christopher, the school tax rate is $0.2147 per $100 of assessed valuation. For the owner of a home assessed at the borough average of $1,578,046, school taxes will increase by around $44.

“The average tax bill for school taxes is $3,388, which is an increase over last year of $44, or 1.333 percent,” Ms. Christopher told the board. “The reason it is lower is because of the increase in ratables … and a slight reduction in our debt service so we are at a 1.33 percent increase over last year which is an increase of $44 for the average taxpayer. In addition, the tax rate is one of the lowest tax rates in the state for an operating district.”

According to Ms. Christopher, ratables for 2019 were $1,604,301,500, and increased in 2020 to $1,618,686,600.

Estimated budget appropriations, according to Ms. Christopher, include: salaries at $1.751 million; high school and special education tuition at $763,000; health insurance, social security, pension and other benefits at $459,000; contracted professional services and insurance at $150,000, construction/major maintenance at $72,000 and transportation at $59,000 — all of which accounts for approximately 85 percent of the available budget.

During the meeting, Ms. Christopher said debt service totals $267,819, with the debt service levy at $216,899. The budget also provides for withdrawals of $150,000 from capital reserve, $50,000 and from maintenance reserve, according to documents.

“There are several capital items that I included, one was the boiler lease payment, our last payment of $100,000,” Ms. Christopher said. “A partial payment on the phone system that we installed last year. We are paying that over three years so we paid partial last year, we’re paying some this year and then some next year.

“I also included carpet removal and flooring including asbestos abatement in the language arts room as there is asbestos underneath that carpet and then security improvements and also the fence and the portico.”

