Wall municipal parks, bike path to reopen Friday

WALL TOWNSHIP — The “closed” signs are coming down at Wall Township municipal parks and along the Edgar Felix Memorial Bikeway.

The Wall Township Recreation Department has announced that the parks and bike path will reopen on Friday, May 1, but with certain restrictions. The township closed the parks after Gov. Phil Murphy ordered state parks closed last month, but on Thursday the governor ordered state parks to reopen on Saturday, May 2.

Municipal parks will be open for activities such as walking, jogging and biking, but with social distancing still mandated. Township officials request that facial coverings be used in all cases, mirroring the protocols used in supermarkets.

The following activities remain prohibited and the corresponding facilities remain closed:

No group activities

No team sports and practices

Playground equipment remains closed

Basketball and tennis courts and baseball fields remain closed

All facilities and equipment in Orchard Park remain closed

Township restroom facilities remain closed

Marconi Road Dog Park remains closed

Dogs must be on leashes and owners must clean up after their dogs

Township officials released this statement: “While the original decision to close our parks to all activities was difficult, the combination of closure of the state and county parks and especially other large park systems in our neighboring municipalities made it unreasonable to remain open as the township believed it was not wise to be the lone park system that would have been supporting a region as opposed to our municipality.

“Since that time, we had continually consulted with our larger neighboring towns to discuss the symbiotic relationship between our facilities. Beginning this past Monday, we began discussing plans to reopen our parks with a target date of May 1st. You will note that similar sized towns with larger park systems will be making similar announcements as well. We would like to thank their officials for the cooperative thoughts and diligence on this and other COVID-19 related issues.

“Finally and most importantly, we would like to take this opportunity to thank you and your family for complying with the various operational modifications the township has been required to make during this unprecedented period of time.”

On Thursday, Gov. Murphy announced that state parks and golf courses will reopen starting Saturday at sunrise, but he said he will reverse the decision if park goers don’t follow strict social-distancing guidelines.

“We’re saying we are prepared to trust you, but you gotta behave in a certain way. You can’t congregate. You must social distance. We will be aggressive in enforcing this. If we don’t like what we see, we will reconsider,” the governor said.

“We’re putting this in the hands of everyone out there. Overwhelmingly, New Jerseyans have been extraordinary in doing what they are asked to do. If people do that, we will be able to take some of the steam out of the pressure that has been building.”

