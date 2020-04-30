Wall man arrested after car windows shattered with projectiles

WALL TOWNSHIP — A Wall resident has been arrested and accused of using a slingshot to shatter the passenger windows of three vehicles on Tuesday evening.

Mark Shatkus, 35, was arrested by Ptl. Chris Mason around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, and charged with several crimes and misdemeanors. Police said an investigation revealed that Mr. Shatkus used a slingshot to launch steel and glass slingshot ammunition at the vehicles.

No one was injured in the incidents that happened earlier Tuesday, police said.

The first incident occurred at 5:15 p.m. on Allaire Road near the township police station. A motorist was driving eastbound when his rear passenger window was shattered.

The second incident happened about 15 minutes later on Belmar Boulevard at Route 35. The victim was stopped at the intersection when her front passenger window was shattered, police said.

The third incident, reported at 7:40 p.m., happened when the front passenger window of a vehicle parked in a parking lot off Belmar Boulevard was shattered.

Mr. Shatkus was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon; criminal attempt; aggravated assault; possession of a prohibited weapon; criminal mischief; disorderly person commits unauthorized act during threat of emergency; and petty disorderly persons offense obstructing highways and other public passages.

Mr. Shatkus was processed and taken to the Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township.

Police said it is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Anyone with additional information about the investigation should contact Ptl. Chris Mason at 732-449-4500.

