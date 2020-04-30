Point Boro business owner charged with illegal opening

POINT PLEASANT — A borough business owner has been charged with violating an executive order signed by Gov. Phil Murphy’s by allowing the use of her gym for workouts, the Point Pleasant Police Department announced April 30.

Janice Lauria, owner of Anytime Fitness, located at 2809 Route 88, was charged by Detective David Scalabrini on April 29 with four counts of violation of the governor’s executive order, A:9-49H, a disorderly persons offense.

“The Point Pleasant Police Department had received numerous complaints from area residents reporting a violation of the governor’s executive order, specifically, people suspected of using her gym, Anytime Fitness, to workout,” a release from Capt. Robert Lokerson states.

According to the department, Ms. Lauria had received numerous warnings dating back to early March that detailed the violation, which that in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19 the governor had ordered all gyms closed.

“On April 28, as part of a compliance detail, officers from the Point Pleasant Police Department observed persons entering a side door of Anytime Fitness,” the release states, adding that the businesses front windows were observed “covered with an opaque material, blocking the ability to view the inside of the gym.”

According to the release, over the span of approximately an hour subjects were observed at various times exiting the gym. When several were approached as they exited the gym, “these subjects admitted to working out in the gym, stating that the owner would open the side door for them,” the release states.

Those found in violation of the order are subject to imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of up to $1,000 or to both at the discretion of the court, the release adds.

