Parking restrictions ‘so far, so good’

LAKE COMO — After handing out resident permit parking stickers on Saturday, Lake Como Mayor Kevin Higgins is saying “so far, so good.”

“There were people in town, but not a lot,” Mr. Higgins said about the small sample size he’s seen so far. “No need to complain about it [yet]. It seems like as we get closer to the summer, we’ll be able to really see it.”

Mr. Higgins is talking about the recent changes to the town’s parking policy. The small borough which has seen an influx of cars parked alongside the streets due to surrounding towns closing in on visitors, has stepped up its protection, restricting parking to resident-only, enforced with permits and signage.

Mr. Higgins said the borough will be putting up bigger signage once complete to be seen around entrances of the borough.

“Once those signs go up, I’m sure it will be more obvious,” he said.

The tough parking implementations are going to be in force as long as the state of emergency is in place, and Mr. Higgins said the borough is following Gov. Phil Murphy’s stay-at-home orders, also.

“It’s going to be as long as we are in a state of emergency,” he said. “When he [Gov. Murphy] opens up the stay at home restrictions, then it will relax.”

“There is a reason for that order and there’s no reason for hundreds of people to be walking and driving when they’re supposed to be staying home.”